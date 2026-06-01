Why cockroach party founder has decided to return to India 

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has announced his return to India from the United States of America on June 6. This will be his first visit since he launched the satirical political outfit. After his return, Dipke plans to stage a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi , demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He has urged young people to join him in this protest and exercise their constitutional rights.

Protest details Dipke's call for mass participation Dipke has invited supporters to meet him at the airport on his arrival day. He plans to lead them to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. In a video posted on X, he said, "The time has come for all of us to come together...and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us."

Reason for protest NEET-UG exam cancelation controversy Dipke has been vocal against Pradhan over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam. The exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak and is now rescheduled for June 21, 2026. He had launched an online campaign seeking the resignation of Pradhan a week after the Cockroach Janta Party was formed. The petition sought accountability from the central government over what he terms a total "system failure" affecting more than 2.2 million aspirants.

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