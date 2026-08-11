Coimbatore farm worker arrested after explosives found in Karadimadai
India
Forest officials in Coimbatore found five homemade explosives hidden in the Karadimadai forest area after a bull was injured by one of these devices.
The explosives, believed to be used for hunting wild animals like boar and rabbits, led to the arrest of a farm worker named Rayappan who was working at a nearby farm.
Farmworker Rayappan handed to Perur police
The case kicked off when forest officials received information that a bull had suffered injuries to its mouth after reportedly biting a country-made explosive used for hunting wild boar and rabbits.
Acting on the tip, forest officers searched the area, questioned Rayappan, and discovered both the explosives and hunting nets in his shed.
Rayappan has now been handed over to the Perur police.