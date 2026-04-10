Col. Shrikant Purohit approved for brigadier after 2008 Malegaon acquittal

Purohit's 17-year trial blocked promotions

Purohit's journey hit major roadblocks: a 17-year trial kept him from promotions and even basic career progress.

After years under restrictions and missing out on key opportunities, his recent acquittal finally opened the door for this promotion.

His lawyer called out the army's handling of his case, saying it wasn't fair to keep his future uncertain for so long.

Now, with this approved for promotion to Brigadier, Purohit gets a fresh start after years of waiting.