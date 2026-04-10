Col. Shrikant Purohit approved for brigadier after 2008 Malegaon acquittal
India
Col. Shrikant Purohit, recently cleared in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has just been approved for promotion to brigadier.
This move lets him serve two more years and puts him back on track with his peers after a long legal battle that nearly ended his army career.
Purohit's 17-year trial blocked promotions
Purohit's journey hit major roadblocks: a 17-year trial kept him from promotions and even basic career progress.
After years under restrictions and missing out on key opportunities, his recent acquittal finally opened the door for this promotion.
His lawyer called out the army's handling of his case, saying it wasn't fair to keep his future uncertain for so long.
Now, with this approved for promotion to Brigadier, Purohit gets a fresh start after years of waiting.