Coldrif syrup linked to child deaths; Maharashtra FDA issues statement India Oct 06, 2025

Maharashtra's FDA has reassured everyone that the dangerous batch of Coldrif syrup—linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan—never reached their state.

This batch (No. SR-13), made by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu back in May 2025, was found to contain a harmful level of diethylene glycol, which can cause kidney failure.