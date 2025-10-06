Coldrif syrup linked to child deaths; Maharashtra FDA issues statement
Maharashtra's FDA has reassured everyone that the dangerous batch of Coldrif syrup—linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan—never reached their state.
This batch (No. SR-13), made by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu back in May 2025, was found to contain a harmful level of diethylene glycol, which can cause kidney failure.
They've stopped all handling of the syrup
The FDA quickly stopped all handling of Coldrif syrup and asked pharmacies and hospitals to report any stock they might have.
They're working closely with Tamil Nadu officials to double-check that none slipped through.
Inspectors are out across Maharashtra, making sure no suspicious bottles are around.
Meanwhile, other states have taken strict action
After several tragic child deaths, Madhya Pradesh banned Coldrif syrup completely. Rajasthan suspended its drug controller and put a stop on medicines from another company too.
Meanwhile, India's Health Ministry has told doctors not to give cough or cold medicines to kids under two until things are safer.