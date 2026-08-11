Commerce ministry warns exporters and banks about 2 Bhutan-based companies
India
India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry just put out a warning for exporters and banks about two Bhutan-based companies (Legoy Powersports and Druk A-Z Store) after receiving a complaint about them.
Apparently, both companies have not provided any substantive response to any official attempts to sort things out, so the ministry is urging everyone to be cautious.
Ministry urges due diligence, report problems
The government says: do your homework before dealing with these firms.
If you run into issues like late payments or contract problems, report them right away so they can look into it further.
This move is all about keeping Indian businesses safe.
The two countries actually traded $2.07 billion in 2025-26.