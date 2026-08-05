Complaint filed after 12-year-old at NEET protest in Jantar Mantar
India
A protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026, is now facing controversy after a complaint was filed.
Advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh says a 12-year-old was brought to the protest, which she feels was inappropriate.
She's pushing for action under child protection laws.
Singh seeks POCSO and BNS action
Singh wants action under POCSO and BNS sections, asking why a minor was present where police reportedly used force.
She also raised concerns about who funded the protest and hinted at possible anti-government connections.
The organizers are being called out for accountability, especially after they released another video claiming police mistreated minors.