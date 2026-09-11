PM Modi optimistic about BRICS summit, says 'fully confident'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed optimism that the upcoming BRICS Summit will be a platform for constructive discussions on "global welfare." The two-day summit, hosted by India, will focus on strengthening resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains. "Over the next few days, leaders....will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that the conference will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the aspiration of global welfare," PM Modi said.
Economic focus
Addressing economic challenges through BRICS
The summit in New Delhi is being held against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.
Among those attending are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Other attendees include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, among others.
Security arrangements
Delhi on high alert ahead of summit
Ahead of the summit, Delhi has been put on high alert with tight security.
Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and over 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed across the city.
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced temporary stoppages and diversions on routes used by VVIP convoys but assured that the city wouldn't be shut down completely.
Meeting
Bilateral meetings expected
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India early Friday for the BRICS summit, flanked by a high-level delegation.
Later, he will meet with PM Modi to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment, and energy cooperation.
Putin's visit is his first in-person appearance at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began in February 2022.
Xi, who will arrive on Saturday, will also hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi before leaving the following morning