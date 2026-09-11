PM Modi optimistic about BRICS summit, says 'fully confident'

The summit in New Delhi is being held against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Among those attending are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Other attendees include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, among others.