Congress governments couldn't finalize international deals due to scams: Modi

Modi highlighted that today, developed countries are eager to partner with India—quite a shift from the past. He also called out Congress for protesting at the recent AI Impact Summit, which saw participation from over 80 countries and nearly 20 heads of state, describing their actions as "dirty and naked politics."

Modi dedicates ₹12,930 crore worth projects in Meerut

At the event, Modi inaugurated an 82-km high-speed Delhi-Meerut corridor and India's fastest metro train in Meerut. The new lines will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour.

He also dedicated ₹12,930 crore worth of projects.

He said metro services had been expanded to more than 25 cities—up from just five during Congress rule—signaling a major push for better urban transport.