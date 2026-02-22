Congress governments couldn't finalize international deals due to scams: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the Namo Bharat RRTS and Meerut Metro in Uttar Pradesh, said earlier Congress governments struggled to sign big international deals because of their scam-ridden image.
"There was a time when Congress governments could not finalize such agreements even if they wanted to, because the world hesitated to deal with a government infamous for scams," he shared.
Modi slams Congress for protesting at AI Impact Summit
Modi highlighted that today, developed countries are eager to partner with India—quite a shift from the past.
He also called out Congress for protesting at the recent AI Impact Summit, which saw participation from over 80 countries and nearly 20 heads of state, describing their actions as "dirty and naked politics."
Modi dedicates ₹12,930 crore worth projects in Meerut
At the event, Modi inaugurated an 82-km high-speed Delhi-Meerut corridor and India's fastest metro train in Meerut. The new lines will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour.
He also dedicated ₹12,930 crore worth of projects.
He said metro services had been expanded to more than 25 cities—up from just five during Congress rule—signaling a major push for better urban transport.