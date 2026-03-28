Congress leader and former Punjab finance minister Lal Singh dies
India
Lal Singh, a well-known Congress leader and former Punjab finance minister, has died at age 84 after a period of illness.
He spent his final days in a Mohali hospital and is survived by his son Rajinder Singh, who has also been an MLA.
Lal Singh championed rural development
Starting his political journey back in 1977, Singh held key roles like food and supplies minister in the 1990s and later as finance minister under Captain Amarinder Singh.
He was known for pushing rural development and supporting farmers: something leaders from all parties are remembering him for today.