Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, 16 sentenced to life for murder
Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and 16 others have been handed life sentences for the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar.
The special court in Bengaluru found them guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy, marking a major moment in Karnataka's political history.
The case drew a lot of attention and was moved from state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after public pressure.
Kulkarni's bail canceled over witness influence
Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in 2020, with his bail later canceled over claims he tried to influence witnesses.
The court also ordered compensation for Goudar's children from fines collected, and took action over alleged perjury or forgery involving certain witnesses and police personnel.
Some accused were cleared under arms charges, while two people were acquitted on the benefit of doubt.