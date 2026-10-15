Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam accused of sexual harassment
India
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been accused of sexual harassment by 11 women students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Delhi Police registered an FIR on October 11 based on a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
JNU's chief security officer reported the matter.
Akoijam denies allegations, calls probe politicized
Akoijam has denied the allegations and criticized the investigation process, calling it politically motivated and likening the Internal Complaints Committee to a khap panchayat.
While some supporters in Manipur say he's being targeted for his political views, BJP Mahila Morcha has asked the National Commission for Women to take action.