Congress seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid voter-roll concerns
Indian National Congress is calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after reports claimed he ignored officials' concerns about changes to voter rolls.
Posters calling for his removal popped up in Delhi, and Rahul Gandhi warned that ignoring these issues could threaten democracy.
IYC petitions for Gyanesh Kumar removal
The Indian Youth Congress launched an online petition (cheekily titled "Gyanesh, It's Done Bro") asking for Kumar's removal and a probe into the election process.
Prathamesh Gopal Gavankar, Gaurav Suryakant Nakharekar, Aadesh Shashikant Bhatkar, and Smitali Nilesh Narvekar also took the fight to court, seeking revocation of 14 "unilateral administrative orders and changes" allegedly issued by the Election Commission and seeking to restore deleted voters in Maharashtra.
The BJP brushed off these moves as frustration from Congress.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission said all decisions are made together, even if opinions differ internally.