Congress seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid voter-roll concerns

The Indian Youth Congress launched an online petition (cheekily titled "Gyanesh, It's Done Bro") asking for Kumar's removal and a probe into the election process.

Prathamesh Gopal Gavankar, Gaurav Suryakant Nakharekar, Aadesh Shashikant Bhatkar, and Smitali Nilesh Narvekar also took the fight to court, seeking revocation of 14 "unilateral administrative orders and changes" allegedly issued by the Election Commission and seeking to restore deleted voters in Maharashtra.

The BJP brushed off these moves as frustration from Congress.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said all decisions are made together, even if opinions differ internally.