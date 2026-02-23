Congress's shirtless protest at AI summit: 5 arrested

Investigation is underway

Police have now arrested five people, including Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior. The protesters not only shouted anti-government slogans but also clashed with security—some injuries were reported.

Four accused are in five-day police custody as investigators look into possible funding sources and digital links behind the protest.

The court called their act a "blatant assault on public order" and is checking if anyone else was involved or if there are international connections. The investigation is still ongoing.