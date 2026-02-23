Congress's shirtless protest at AI summit: 5 arrested
At the recent AI Impact Summit-2026 in Delhi, a group of Indian Youth Congress members pulled off a shirtless protest inside Bharat Mandapam.
Using QR passes, they got into Hall No. 5 and stripped to reveal images of PM Modi and US President Trump, while chanting slogans like "India-US Trade Deal" and "PM is compromised."
Their actions briefly startled delegates; protesters were quickly removed by security, and the incident kicked off a political row.
Investigation is underway
Police have now arrested five people, including Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior. The protesters not only shouted anti-government slogans but also clashed with security—some injuries were reported.
Four accused are in five-day police custody as investigators look into possible funding sources and digital links behind the protest.
The court called their act a "blatant assault on public order" and is checking if anyone else was involved or if there are international connections. The investigation is still ongoing.