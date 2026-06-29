The trial was completed on a fast-track basis

Pune man gets death penalty for raping, killing toddler

By Snehil Singh 01:52 pm Jun 29, 202601:52 pm

What's the story

A 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Kamble, was sentenced to death by a Pune court for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village. The crime took place on May 1 when the child was visiting her maternal home. Kamble lured the girl to a cattle shed with promises of snacks and, along with the pretext of showing a newborn calf, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.