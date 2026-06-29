Pune man gets death penalty for raping, killing toddler
What's the story
A 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Kamble, was sentenced to death by a Pune court for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village. The crime took place on May 1 when the child was visiting her maternal home. Kamble lured the girl to a cattle shed with promises of snacks and, along with the pretext of showing a newborn calf, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.
Trial progress
Verdict pronounced within 60 days of crime
The trial was completed on a fast-track basis, and the verdict was pronounced within 60 days of the crime. The court found Kamble guilty based on circumstantial evidence and the prosecution's "last seen together" theory. Her body was discovered inside the cattle shed after her family members began searching for her when she went missing.
Community response
Incident led to massive public outcry in region
The incident sparked massive public outrage in the region, with residents protesting and blocking roads in the Nasrapur village area. The police arrested Kamble on the same day as the incident, filing a 1,200-page chargesheet within 16 days. The special court framed charges on May 28 and concluded final arguments by June 20.
Verdict details
Kamble showed no signs of repentance: Court
The court noted that Kamble posed a danger to society, saying he had shown no signs of repentance or reformation. "The accused remains a danger to society. There are no signs of repentance or reformation," it noted. His defense argued against the death penalty, citing his age and alleged social isolation. However, the prosecution sought maximum punishment considering the crime's nature and the victim's age.
Aftermath
NCP MP Sule welcomes court's decision
The court noted that the crime was very serious and mentioned that the accused had previously been acquitted in two cases but had shown no signs of reform or remorse. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule welcomed the court's decision, saying it brought justice to the victim and her family. She praised fast-track hearings and thanked investigative officers for their work.
Twitter Post
'All parameters required to convict...fulfilled': Advocate
#WATCH | Pune | Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing the victim, says, "...All the parameters required to convict a person and award a death sentence have been fulfilled here. The nature of the crime is extremely barbaric; the accused committed the offence solely to satisfy his… https://t.co/Rzq0yXplHJ pic.twitter.com/IHYuTMomMa— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026