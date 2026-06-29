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Pune man gets death penalty for raping, killing toddler
The trial was completed on a fast-track basis

Pune man gets death penalty for raping, killing toddler

By Snehil Singh
Jun 29, 2026
01:52 pm
What's the story

A 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Kamble, was sentenced to death by a Pune court for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village. The crime took place on May 1 when the child was visiting her maternal home. Kamble lured the girl to a cattle shed with promises of snacks and, along with the pretext of showing a newborn calf, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.

Trial progress

Verdict pronounced within 60 days of crime

The trial was completed on a fast-track basis, and the verdict was pronounced within 60 days of the crime. The court found Kamble guilty based on circumstantial evidence and the prosecution's "last seen together" theory. Her body was discovered inside the cattle shed after her family members began searching for her when she went missing.

Community response

Incident led to massive public outcry in region

The incident sparked massive public outrage in the region, with residents protesting and blocking roads in the Nasrapur village area. The police arrested Kamble on the same day as the incident, filing a 1,200-page chargesheet within 16 days. The special court framed charges on May 28 and concluded final arguments by June 20.

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Verdict details

Kamble showed no signs of repentance: Court

The court noted that Kamble posed a danger to society, saying he had shown no signs of repentance or reformation. "The accused remains a danger to society. There are no signs of repentance or reformation," it noted. His defense argued against the death penalty, citing his age and alleged social isolation. However, the prosecution sought maximum punishment considering the crime's nature and the victim's age.

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Aftermath

NCP MP Sule welcomes court's decision

The court noted that the crime was very serious and mentioned that the accused had previously been acquitted in two cases but had shown no signs of reform or remorse. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule welcomed the court's decision, saying it brought justice to the victim and her family. She praised fast-track hearings and thanked investigative officers for their work.

Twitter Post

'All parameters required to convict...fulfilled': Advocate

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