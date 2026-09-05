10 convicted in Chhattisgarh's 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack
What's the story
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has convicted 10 people for their involvement in the deadly Jhiram Valley Maoist attack of 2013. The attack, which took place on May 25, left 29 dead and nearly decimated the state's Congress party leadership. The victims included prominent politicians such as then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla.
Court proceedings
Sentencing on September 16
The special NIA court, headed by Judge Abhay Singh Rajput, convicted all 10 accused in the case. Among those convicted are two women.
The sentencing for these convicts will be pronounced on September 16.
Defense lawyer Arvind Choudhary said they plan to appeal against the verdict in a higher court once they receive a copy of the judgment.
Case details
Case transferred to NIA
Initially registered by Bastar police, the case was later transferred to the NIA after allegations of security lapses.
The NIA filed its chargesheet in September 2014 and recorded statements of 101 witnesses during the trial.
The agency even published a public advertisement in 2023 seeking more information related to this case.
Ongoing inquiry
Multiple probes into the case
The Jhiram Valley attack has been the subject of multiple investigations, including two judicial commissions.
The Supreme Court also dismissed a plea by the Chhattisgarh government in 2020, which challenged a commission's decision not to examine additional witnesses.
The case remains one of the most brutal incidents linked to left-wing extremism in India.