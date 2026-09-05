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Home / News / India News / 10 convicted in Chhattisgarh's 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack
10 convicted in Chhattisgarh's 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack
The attack left 29 people dead

10 convicted in Chhattisgarh's 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack

By Snehil Singh
Sep 05, 2026
03:55 pm
What's the story

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has convicted 10 people for their involvement in the deadly Jhiram Valley Maoist attack of 2013. The attack, which took place on May 25, left 29 dead and nearly decimated the state's Congress party leadership. The victims included prominent politicians such as then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla.

Court proceedings

Sentencing on September 16

The special NIA court, headed by Judge Abhay Singh Rajput, convicted all 10 accused in the case. Among those convicted are two women.

The sentencing for these convicts will be pronounced on September 16.

Defense lawyer Arvind Choudhary said they plan to appeal against the verdict in a higher court once they receive a copy of the judgment.

Case details

Case transferred to NIA

Initially registered by Bastar police, the case was later transferred to the NIA after allegations of security lapses.

The NIA filed its chargesheet in September 2014 and recorded statements of 101 witnesses during the trial.

The agency even published a public advertisement in 2023 seeking more information related to this case.

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Ongoing inquiry

Multiple probes into the case

The Jhiram Valley attack has been the subject of multiple investigations, including two judicial commissions.

The Supreme Court also dismissed a plea by the Chhattisgarh government in 2020, which challenged a commission's decision not to examine additional witnesses.

The case remains one of the most brutal incidents linked to left-wing extremism in India.

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