Cooch Behar enclaves' residents worry after 110 voter names disappear

Dakshin Mashaldanga voter names missing

In Dakshin Mashaldanga, a village already lacking basics like schools and a primary health center, families are confused about why their names, and even those of married daughters, have vanished from the list.

We don't understand the process, said Sattar Ali, whose family has voted since 2015 but is now left anxious about what comes next.

Even with all their survey records, residents say they feel uncertain and left out.