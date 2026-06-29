Delhi records hottest morning in 2 years; respite follows

Weather warning

Thunderstorms, light rain expected today

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day. No weather warning has been issued for Monday, but isolated areas may witness lightning and brief spells of rain. Similar weather conditions are expected over the next two days. On June 30, Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius with thunderstorms, light rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds expected in the afternoon and evening hours.