Delhi records hottest morning in 2 years; respite follows
What's the story
Delhi residents woke up to a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat on Monday. The city had recorded its hottest morning in two years on Sunday, with a minimum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius. This was 3.2 degrees above normal and the highest since June 14, 2024 (33.3 degrees Celsius). The maximum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory reached 41.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Weather forecast
Heatwave conditions prevailed in Delhi on Sunday
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave was prevailing over Delhi on Sunday. The "feels-like" temperature touched around 50.7 degrees Celsius due to high humidity and delayed southwest monsoon arrival. However, Monday brought cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to remain between 35% and 55%.
Weather warning
Thunderstorms, light rain expected today
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day. No weather warning has been issued for Monday, but isolated areas may witness lightning and brief spells of rain. Similar weather conditions are expected over the next two days. On June 30, Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius with thunderstorms, light rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds expected in the afternoon and evening hours.
Upcoming forecast
Temperatures to drop further on July 1
On July 1, the maximum temperature is expected to drop further to 37 degrees Celsius with a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms with light rain and strong surface winds are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The expected drop in temperatures is likely to provide relief from the recent heatwave conditions. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms as gusty winds and lightning could affect traffic and outdoor activities.