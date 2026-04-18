Amravati case: 3 cops suspended for celebrating rape accused's birthday

In a new development in the Amravati explicit visuals case, one police officer and two constables have been suspended. The decision comes after a video of them with the main accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, surfaced online, causing outrage. The video allegedly shows Ahmed celebrating his birthday on a road while the suspended officers feed him cake.

Victim outreach 'Serious matter' Superintendent of Police Amravati (Rural) Vishal Anand called the incident a "serious matter." He confirmed that the three personnel were earlier attached to the control room and have now been suspended pending inquiry. The police are now making efforts to trace the victims, who have not yet come forward with complaints.

Ongoing probe Victims being traced Anand said they know the victims' identities and addresses and are trying to contact them. Teams from the State Minority Commission and Women and Child Development Department have also reached out to the victims. Investigators say Ahmed used a space rented by his friend Manav Sugandhe in Amravati, Maharashtra, to exploit the girls. The premises have been searched, and Sugandhe was called for questioning.

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Special investigation 10 persons detained So far, 10 people have been detained for questioning in connection with the case. The Cyber Cell has also taken down 41 social media accounts linked to the circulation of explicit content. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter further. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Amravati, has directed police to produce minor victims within 24 hours as per Juvenile Justice Act provisions.

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