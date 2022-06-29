India

COVID-19: India logs 14,506 fresh cases, 30 more fatalities

COVID-19: India logs 14,506 fresh cases, 30 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 29, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.56%.

India on Wednesday reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 3,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 99,602, which accounts for 0.23% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 14,506 fresh cases and 30 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.56%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

The nation on Wednesday reported higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Both the active caseload and daily positivity rate have recorded an increase on Wednesday. Among the states/UTs, Kerala added the most cases to the tally.

Statistics 11,574 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,34,36,433 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,25,077. With 11,574 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,28,08,666. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 3.35% and 3.30%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 3,482 new cases and 3,566 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 968 new cases and 337 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,484 fresh infections and 736 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 874 new cases and 941 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 4,459 new cases and 3,668 recoveries on Tuesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 197 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India administered over 197.36 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 91.35 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.62 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over 66,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10 am, including over 36,000 second doses and over 7,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.37 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 4.37 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, over 15,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 10,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10 am.