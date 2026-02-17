Corruption Perceptions Index: Global average hits lowest in over a decade
India
Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) just dropped, and the global average score is now at its lowest in over a decade—only 42 out of 100.
Since 2012, just 31 countries have managed to cut down on corruption, while most haven't budged or have gotten worse.
Denmark leads with a score of 89, but even top regions like Western Europe are slipping, and the US hit its lowest-ever score at 64.
India's score nudges up, but still below global average
India's CPI score has nudged up to 39 (from 38 in 2024), but it's still below the global average.
Neighbors like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan continue to face high levels of public-sector corruption.
Across Asia-Pacific, progress has stalled as frustration grows over government accountability.