Corruption Perceptions Index: Global average hits lowest in over a decade India Feb 17, 2026

Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) just dropped, and the global average score is now at its lowest in over a decade—only 42 out of 100.

Since 2012, just 31 countries have managed to cut down on corruption, while most haven't budged or have gotten worse.

Denmark leads with a score of 89, but even top regions like Western Europe are slipping, and the US hit its lowest-ever score at 64.