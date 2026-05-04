Counting delayed after Davanagere South EVM strongroom keys missing

Congress fields Shamanur's grandson Samarth

Congress is hoping to keep its hold on these seats, fielding Shamanur's grandson Samarth after some buzz about ticket representation.

BJP, meanwhile, sees this as its shot to shake up Congress ahead of 2028.

There were even reports of internal sabotage within Congress, leading the party to take action against some members.

The outcome could also affect cabinet positions—especially for Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan—while a BJP win would boost its challenge against Siddaramaiah's government.

Voter turnout was pretty solid too: 68% or more in both Bagalkot and Davanagere South.