Counting delayed after Davanagere South EVM strongroom keys missing
The Davanagere South bypolls in Karnataka got off to a rocky start when counting was delayed because no one could find the keys to the EVM strongroom.
With security looking on, someone was trying to break open the locks just to get things moving.
This bypoll matters for both Congress and BJP, since it's seen as a prestige contest after Shamanur Shivashankarappa's passing.
Congress fields Shamanur's grandson Samarth
Congress is hoping to keep its hold on these seats, fielding Shamanur's grandson Samarth after some buzz about ticket representation.
BJP, meanwhile, sees this as its shot to shake up Congress ahead of 2028.
There were even reports of internal sabotage within Congress, leading the party to take action against some members.
The outcome could also affect cabinet positions—especially for Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan—while a BJP win would boost its challenge against Siddaramaiah's government.
Voter turnout was pretty solid too: 68% or more in both Bagalkot and Davanagere South.