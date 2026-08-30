Suitcase with body parts: Couple on run for 24d arrested
What's the story
A couple, Manik Uddin Laskar (22) and Bhagabati Majhi (21), was arrested in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday. They are accused of murdering Hayathun Nisha, a 38-year-old woman from Odisha. The couple was on the run for 24 days before their arrest by a joint team of Manipur and Tamil Nadu Police. They were accused in the murder of a woman whose remains had been kept inside a suitcase on a train.
Crime scene
How the case was cracked
The case came to light on August 5 when passengers on the Tamil Nadu Express noticed a foul smell from an abandoned red suitcase at Agra Cantt station.
The Government Railway Police found dismembered remains of Nisha inside the suitcase. Forensic analysis confirmed her identity.
Investigators later analyzed CCTV footage from Chennai Central railway station, showing Laskar carrying the heavy suitcase with Majhi accompanying him.
Investigation progress
More remains found in Chennai
The investigation led police to a rented house in Guduvanchery, Chennai's suburbs. There, they found more dismembered body parts in a large cooking vessel.
Initially registered as a missing-person report at Guduvanchery police station, the case was later changed to murder after the discovery of these remains, a report by India Today stated.
Arrest details
Suspects arrested after 24-day manhunt
Laskar and Majhi were identified as prime suspects in the murder case. A pan-India search was launched after they went into hiding post-disposal of Nisha's body.
On Saturday, officers traced them to Kashimpur in Jiribam district, leading to their arrest.
They will be produced before a local magistrate in Manipur before being taken to Tamil Nadu on a transit warrant for interrogation about the motive behind this gruesome crime.