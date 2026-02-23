Couple sentenced to death for raping, filming, selling videos of boys
Ram Bhavan and Durgawati, a couple from Banda, have been sentenced to death for sexually abusing 33 boys aged three to 16 between 2010 and 2020.
They targeted kids from poor families, offering things like chocolates and video games before assaulting them.
Shockingly, the couple filmed these acts—creating nearly 200,000 videos—and sold the footage online in dozens of countries.
Interpol and CBI tracked them down
Interpol and CBI tracked them down after finding their phone numbers linked to child abuse videos on the dark web.
Medical reports confirmed the harm done to the victims.
In February 2026, a special court called their crimes "rarest of rare," handing both death sentences plus hefty fines and compensation for each victim.
Further inquiries remain underway, and at least one additional arrest has been made.