Court allows crew, owners of seized Iran-linked ships to visit
India
Three Iran-linked ships, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, were seized by the Indian Coast Guard off Mumbai last month for allegedly smuggling petroleum products.
Now, the Bombay High Court has said the crews can finally get essential supplies, but only under tight security.
The ship owners are also allowed to check what their vessels are worth in today's market.
Investigation into ship owners, crew members still ongoing
Authorities believe these ships were involved in shady fuel transfers and uncovered fake registrations and insurance during their probe.
The investigation is still ongoing, with extra scrutiny on the owner and several crew members.
The court's latest order could influence if (and when) the ships might be released on bond.