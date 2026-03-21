Court allows crew, owners of seized Iran-linked ships to visit India Mar 21, 2026

Three Iran-linked ships, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, were seized by the Indian Coast Guard off Mumbai last month for allegedly smuggling petroleum products.

Now, the Bombay High Court has said the crews can finally get essential supplies, but only under tight security.

The ship owners are also allowed to check what their vessels are worth in today's market.