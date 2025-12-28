Next Article
Court drops 17-year-old domestic violence case after woman's remarriage
India
A Mumbai court has closed a long-running domestic violence case after learning the woman had remarried.
She originally accused her first husband of physical abuse, dowry harassment, and abandonment.
But since she married someone else during the case, the court ruled she couldn't get monetary relief from her ex under the Domestic Violence Act.
Why the court made this call
The judge relied on proof like a verified marriage certificate and testimony from her second husband to confirm her remarriage.
With this evidence, the court decided her new marital status meant she was no longer eligible for maintenance from her first husband—ending a legal battle that lasted nearly 17 years.