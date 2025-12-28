Bengaluru newlywed dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment
In a heartbreaking case from Bengaluru, 26-year-old Ganavi died by suicide at her parents' home on December 21, just under two months after marrying Suraj.
According to her family, Ganavi faced constant pressure from her in-laws for an expensive ₹40 lakh wedding reception, gold, and cash.
Frequent fights over these demands and the revelation of Ganavi's pre-marital friendship reportedly cut short the couple's honeymoon in Sri Lanka.
Unable to cope with the ongoing disputes, Ganavi returned to her parents' home days before her death.
Police action and ongoing investigation
Police have filed a dowry harassment case against Suraj and his relatives based on complaints from Ganavi's father.
After news of Ganavi's death spread, her family staged a protest outside Suraj's house.
Meanwhile, Suraj and his family left Bengaluru but were later found in Nagpur.
Investigations into the alleged dowry harassment and possible abetment are still underway.
The tragedy has sparked outrage and renewed conversations about dowry-related violence in India.