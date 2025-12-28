Bengaluru newlywed dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment India Dec 28, 2025

In a heartbreaking case from Bengaluru, 26-year-old Ganavi died by suicide at her parents' home on December 21, just under two months after marrying Suraj.

According to her family, Ganavi faced constant pressure from her in-laws for an expensive ₹40 lakh wedding reception, gold, and cash.

Frequent fights over these demands and the revelation of Ganavi's pre-marital friendship reportedly cut short the couple's honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

Unable to cope with the ongoing disputes, Ganavi returned to her parents' home days before her death.