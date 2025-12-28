Next Article
'Unmapped' voters in Bengal: EC pauses hearings after tech glitch
India
West Bengal's top election official has hit pause on hearings for voters tagged as "unmapped" in the BLO app.
Turns out, a technical hiccup—old voter lists from 2002 weren't fully converted into the digital system—left some people's details unmatched, even though their paper records are legit.
Why it matters
This move means eligible voters won't be dragged into unnecessary hearings just because of a tech slip-up.
Instead, officials will double-check records first and only call people in if there's still confusion later.
It helps keep things fair and smooth during the ongoing voter list update, so no one loses their vote over a technicality.