Fraudsters impersonate Mamata Banerjee in loan scams, warns West Bengal Police

How these scams work—and how to stay safe

Scammers use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to lure people toward fake apps or websites.

Once hooked, victims are asked for personal details like Aadhaar numbers and bank info, then charged fake processing fees before the scammers vanish or misuse the data.

Police advise: don't trust offers claiming "no CIBIL" or "instant approval," avoid clicking sketchy links or downloading unknown apps, and always verify loans through official bank or government sites.