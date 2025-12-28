Fraudsters impersonate Mamata Banerjee in loan scams, warns West Bengal Police
West Bengal Police are warning everyone about scammers pretending to be Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.
These fraudsters post ads promising instant, government-backed loans with "no CIBIL checks"—offers that aren't real or approved by the government.
The police say this is clear impersonation and cyber fraud.
How these scams work—and how to stay safe
Scammers use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to lure people toward fake apps or websites.
Once hooked, victims are asked for personal details like Aadhaar numbers and bank info, then charged fake processing fees before the scammers vanish or misuse the data.
Police advise: don't trust offers claiming "no CIBIL" or "instant approval," avoid clicking sketchy links or downloading unknown apps, and always verify loans through official bank or government sites.
What to do if you spot a scam
If you come across one of these ads—or get scammed—take screenshots of everything (ads, links, numbers), save transaction details, and report it right away to Cyber Helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.
Authorities promise strict action against those behind these scams.
Stay alert!