Operation Sindoor to Air India crash: High-profile incidents of 2025

The year 2025 was eventful for India with several high-profile incidents making headlines. The year started with a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj , which killed dozens and injured many more. A judicial inquiry was ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the incident. Later in February, another crowd crush at New Delhi railway station killed 18 people amid heavy rush due to Kumbh Mela and intercity services.

Security crisis Terror attack in Pahalgam and India's military response The year also witnessed a major terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The attack killed 26 civilians, including newlyweds. In response to the incident, India launched Operation Sindoor, a limited military operation targeting terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC), from May 6-10. The operation ended after Pakistan requested a ceasefire.

Aviation tragedy Air India crash and stampedes in Karur and Bengaluru On June 12, Air India Flight 171 crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 people on the ground. The preliminary analysis pointed to a sudden loss of engine thrust during take-off. Later in September, separate stampedes at crowded events in Karur and Bengaluru left several dead. Both states ordered inquiries into these incidents.

Information Red Fort car blast A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 killed at least 12 people. The blast was part of a larger terror conspiracy involving planned serial explosions in several cities.