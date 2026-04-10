Court grants bail to accused in 2011 Mumbai blasts
After almost 15 years in jail, two men accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts, Naquee Ahmed Shaikh and Haroon Naik, have finally been granted bail.
The blasts, which hit Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar, tragically took 27 lives and injured 127 people.
The court pointed out that with so many witnesses still left to be heard and the trial moving slowly, it was not fair to keep them locked up any longer.
Bombay High Court ruling influenced bail
The decision was influenced by a similar Bombay High Court ruling in February that highlighted how long these accused have already spent behind bars without a full trial.
Even though prosecutors pushed back, the judge said everyone deserves a speedy trial.
Both Shaikh and Naik deny their charges of helping the main accused or handling illegal money, and they are out on bail with strict conditions set by the court.