Court grants bail to accused in 2011 Mumbai blasts India Apr 10, 2026

After almost 15 years in jail, two men accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts, Naquee Ahmed Shaikh and Haroon Naik, have finally been granted bail.

The blasts, which hit Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar, tragically took 27 lives and injured 127 people.

The court pointed out that with so many witnesses still left to be heard and the trial moving slowly, it was not fair to keep them locked up any longer.