Court grants bail to Rohan Parikh over fake PMO ID
A Mumbai court has granted bail to 24-year-old Rohan Parikh, accused of using a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) ID card to get into Jio World Plaza on September 7, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend an event at an adjoining venue.
His bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, who was carrying a firearm, also got bail.
The defense said the visit was just for personal reasons and no harm was done.
PMO ID allegedly created using ChatGPT
The court noted there was no clear intent to misuse the fake ID.
Parikh allegedly admitted he made the card using ChatGPT, and police found more PMO-style documents at his home.
Despite prosecution concerns, especially since entry happened during security restrictions, the judge considered Parikh's age and academic background before granting bail.
Both men were granted bail and directed to furnish a 50,000-rupee personal bond each while police continue their investigation.