Court grants bail to Rohan Parikh over fake PMO ID

The court noted there was no clear intent to misuse the fake ID.

Parikh allegedly admitted he made the card using ChatGPT, and police found more PMO-style documents at his home.

Despite prosecution concerns, especially since entry happened during security restrictions, the judge considered Parikh's age and academic background before granting bail.

Both men were granted bail and directed to furnish a 50,000-rupee personal bond each while police continue their investigation.