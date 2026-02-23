Cow milk makes children intelligent, says Rajasthan minister
India
Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar stirred things up at a recent event by saying that drinking cow milk makes children more intelligent and energetic, while buffalo milk supposedly makes them lazy.
He shared an observation about how cow calves find their mothers more easily than buffalo calves to support his point.
He also talked about reviving traditional cow-grazing system
He announced plans to revive a traditional cow-grazing system in 14 villages—each village will have one paid cowherd for every 70 cows, funded by local donors.