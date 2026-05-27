CPI-M supporters protest ED raids over CMRL-Exalogic in Thrissur

CPI-M cites central agencies' political targeting

CPI-M leaders accused central agencies of targeting them for political reasons, with K.V. Abdul Khader calling the raids a Congress and BJP move and R. Bindu saying these agencies are just tools for pressure now.

The party isn't backing down: they said they would intensify protests and are urging supporters to gear up for what they describe as a fight against "Sangh Parivar-driven agendas."