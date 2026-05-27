CPI-M supporters protest ED raids over CMRL-Exalogic in Thrissur
India
Things got heated in Thrissur on Wednesday as CPI-M supporters hit the streets to protest Enforcement Directorate raids at leader of the opposition Pinarayi Vijayan's home over the CMRL-Exalogic case.
The march led to some vandalism of UDF celebration boards, traffic jams, and minor scuffles with police.
CPI-M cites central agencies' political targeting
CPI-M leaders accused central agencies of targeting them for political reasons, with K.V. Abdul Khader calling the raids a Congress and BJP move and R. Bindu saying these agencies are just tools for pressure now.
The party isn't backing down: they said they would intensify protests and are urging supporters to gear up for what they describe as a fight against "Sangh Parivar-driven agendas."