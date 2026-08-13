CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra arrested, linked to 320 cases
India
Misir Besra, known as Sagar Da, a top leader of the CPI (Maoist), was sent to judicial custody after his arrest in Dhanbad.
He and his associates, Mehnat alias Mochu and Gaurav, are wanted in 320 criminal cases collectively, ranging from attacks to bank robberies.
Misir Besra had ₹2.20 cr bounty
Besra had a massive ₹2.20 crore bounty on him and is linked to crimes that led to the deaths of more than 100 security personnel.
After their arrest, the trio was questioned by national agencies about Maoist funding and arms networks.
The trio is believed to have been trying to revive Maoist activity in Jharkhand's Parasnath region.