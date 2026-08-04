CPWD issues ₹1,083cr tender for 1,504-unit Amaravati government housing complex
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: CPWD just went ahead with a ₹1,083 crore tender to build a major government housing complex in Amaravati.
This move is all about making Amaravati the real administrative capital again, with 1,504 new apartments spread across 11 towers.
It's a key step in turning the city into an actual hub for state administration.
Aimed at attracting central government employees
The complex will offer everything from basic to higher-grade quarters (600 each of Type-II and Type-III), plus extras like basements, electrical substations, sewage treatment, and green spaces.
Officials say it's crucial for bringing central government employees to Amaravati as the city finally gets up and running.
This project also signals stronger ties between BJP and TDP under the NDA and supports Chief Minister Naidu's vision for the capital.