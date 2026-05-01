Crash on Bharwain-Hoshiarpur road: vehicle plunges 200-foot gorge, 2 dead
India
A car accident on the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur road in Himachal Pradesh turned tragic when a vehicle plunged into a 200-foot gorge and caught fire, leaving two people dead.
The spot is already known as a black spot, with a damaged section of road leading to a deep gorge.
CCTV shows burning rear, explosion suspected
CCTV footage showed the car's rear on fire just before it lost control and went over the edge.
Early reports suggest a loud explosion may have triggered the crash.
The victims were traveling from Chintpurni Temple to Ludhiana.
After news broke, social media lit up with calls for better crash barriers and safer roads.