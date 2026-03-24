'Crime Next Door' actor Harshil Kalia dies at 30
India
Harshil Kalia, a 30-year-old actor and model from Rajasthan, tragically lost her life in a car accident late Monday night in Jaipur.
She was returning home after work when her car veered off Shipra Path Road, hit a divider, and overturned.
Locals nearby rushed to help and pulled her out of the vehicle.
Police investigating cause of crash
Kalia was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries but couldn't be saved.
Police are looking into what caused the crash, including whether speeding or another vehicle was involved.
Known for her role in Crime Next Door and several music videos.