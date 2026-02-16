Bhubaneswar history-sheeter, his mother die while preparing bombs; video surfaces 

LOADING...
The incident took place on January 27

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 16, 2026
12:02 pm
A suspected bomb-making operation on a rooftop in Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada area ended in disaster, killing two people. The incident took place on January 27 when an explosion critically injured four people, including history-sheeter Sehnawaz Malik (26) and his mother, Lizatun Bibi (51). Malik succumbed to his injuries on February 4 while undergoing treatment. Bibi died six days later from her injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

NIA takes over probe

The incident took place at Malik's rented three-story building, where gunpowder was found on the scene. This discovery has led investigators to believe that crude bombs were being made. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now probing this case as a possible illegal bomb-making operation. "Preliminary findings suggest the possible use of hexahydro trinitro triazine, a compound associated with high explosives," a forensic official said.

Video shows blast 

CCTV footage shows flames erupting from behind water tanks

CCTV footage from the incident shows flames erupting from behind water tanks on the rooftop, followed by thick smoke. The blast was powerful enough to send shockwaves through the neighborhood, causing panic among residents. "We had no idea. Everyone's lives were endangered," a tenant said after watching the video. Per TOI, police sources confirmed that Malik had a criminal background with seven previous cases against him, including attempted murder and Arms Act violations.

NIA probing case

"The main injured person had a criminal record earlier. It appears they were planning some kind of criminal activity, for which they might have been making a bomb. Four people were injured in the blast while making the explosives," DCP Jagmohan Meena said earlier The NIA has taken over the case due to its seriousness and is now conducting a detailed investigation.

