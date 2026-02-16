Bhubaneswar history-sheeter, his mother die while preparing bombs; video surfaces 

A suspected bomb-making operation on a rooftop in Bhubaneswar 's Sundarpada area ended in disaster, killing two people. The incident took place on January 27 when an explosion critically injured four people, including history-sheeter Sehnawaz Malik (26) and his mother, Lizatun Bibi (51). Malik succumbed to his injuries on February 4 while undergoing treatment. Bibi died six days later from her injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Case details NIA takes over probe The incident took place at Malik's rented three-story building, where gunpowder was found on the scene. This discovery has led investigators to believe that crude bombs were being made. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now probing this case as a possible illegal bomb-making operation. "Preliminary findings suggest the possible use of hexahydro trinitro triazine, a compound associated with high explosives," a forensic official said.

Twitter Post Video shows blast Breaking News 🚨



History-sheeter Shahnawaz Malik, who was critically injured while making crude bomb with his family on his rooftop in Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada on Jan 27, has died from burn injuries.



His mother, Lizatun Bibi, also succumbed to her wounds days later. Police… pic.twitter.com/05V6r5MQUw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 15, 2026

Advertisement

Video evidence CCTV footage shows flames erupting from behind water tanks CCTV footage from the incident shows flames erupting from behind water tanks on the rooftop, followed by thick smoke. The blast was powerful enough to send shockwaves through the neighborhood, causing panic among residents. "We had no idea. Everyone's lives were endangered," a tenant said after watching the video. Per TOI, police sources confirmed that Malik had a criminal background with seven previous cases against him, including attempted murder and Arms Act violations.

Advertisement