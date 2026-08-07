Crisil report finds July thalis up 4% and 9%
If you've noticed your home-cooked meal costing more lately, you're not alone.
In July, vegetarian thalis went up by 4% and nonvegetarian thalis jumped by 9% compared to last year.
According to a Crisil report, the main culprits were pricier onions, vegetable oil, LPG cylinders, and broiler chicken.
Onions up 20% after Maharashtra damage
Onion prices shot up by 20%, thanks to higher-priced stored rabi stocks after unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms in Maharashtra during March and April damaged the late-season crop and affected stored inventories.
Vegetable oil and LPG also saw double-digit increases because of supply disruptions and elevated energy prices linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Nonvegetarian thalis felt the pinch even more due to a sharp rise in chicken prices, though cheaper potatoes and tomatoes helped a bit.