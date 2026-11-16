CRPF chief GP Singh inspects J&K after Kulgam attack
After three CRPF personnel were injured in a recent terror attack in Kulgam, CRPF chief GP Singh headed to Jammu and Kashmir to check on security firsthand.
He met with field officers and made it clear that staying alert is key.
CRPF 0 operational deaths past year
Singh also highlighted a big achievement: CRPF had zero operational deaths over the past year, something it hadn't managed in nearly five decades.
Still, he urged everyone to stick to safety protocols and keep their guard up as search operations continue for those behind the attack.