CRPF seeks loitering munitions for Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir
The CRPF is gearing up to add loitering munitions (basically, drones that can both spy and strike) to their toolkit.
This move is all about giving their teams an edge in tough spots like Manipur, which has been hit by ethnic violence, and Jammu and Kashmir, where insurgency has waned significantly.
They've put out a call for vendors, with information due by November 25, 2026.
Two warhead drones 15km range
Each drone is designed to carry two explosive warheads, have a range of at least 15km, and stay airborne for one-half hour.
The CRPF's recent shift of CoBRA units into Manipur has already led to more arrests and arms seizures, and these drones are expected to make their operations even more effective against militants taking advantage of the hilly terrain and deploying country-made rocket launchers with up to a 10-15km range while hiding in the jungles.