CRPF shifts over 1,000 personnel to Manipur after March declaration
Big change on the security front: more than 1,000 CRPF personnel have been shifted from Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal operations to Manipur.
This follows the government's declaration in March that Naxalism is officially over in India.
The troops were earlier based in Sukma, a region once known for Maoist activity.
First complete paramilitary anti-Naxal withdrawal
This is the first complete withdrawal of a paramilitary unit from anti-Naxal duties since the government called an end to the threat.
While CRPF teams have been temporarily reassigned before for things like elections, this full move signals a major shift in focus.