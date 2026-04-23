Crude Murshidabad bomb injures several, clashes mar West Bengal polls
India
The first phase of West Bengal's assembly elections turned tense after a crude bomb blast in Murshidabad left several injured and rattled voters.
Security was quickly ramped up, but clashes followed between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir.
The Election Commission has taken cognisance of reports of violence and booth capturing.
Over 3.6Cr voters across 152 constituencies
Over 3.6 crore people could vote across 152 constituencies in this phase, with turnout reaching nearly 19% by 9am.
The next round of voting is set for April 29, and results will be out on May 4.