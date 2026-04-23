Crude Murshidabad bomb injures several, clashes mar West Bengal polls India Apr 23, 2026

The first phase of West Bengal's assembly elections turned tense after a crude bomb blast in Murshidabad left several injured and rattled voters.

Security was quickly ramped up, but clashes followed between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir.

The Election Commission has taken cognisance of reports of violence and booth capturing.