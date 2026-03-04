CTET 2026 answer keys coming soon: Check provisional keys' release
CBSE is about to drop the provisional answer keys for CTET 2026, after a slight delay due to a re-exam in Bihar.
If you took the test on February 7 or 8, 2026, keep an eye out—your OMR sheets and answer keys should be out in early March.
How to check provisional answer keys
Just log in at ctet.nic.in with your login details to see the provisional keys.
If something looks off, you'll have about 2-3 days to raise objections (₹1,000 per question).
After CBSE reviews all challenges, they'll release the final results.
What next after CTET?
Cracking CTET doesn't just mean you can teach—it opens doors.
You could become a Primary Teacher (grades 1-5), TGT (classes 6-8), or PGT (classes 9-12), depending on your qualifications.
Plus, there are roles like education consultant, teacher trainer, or even content creator if you want something beyond classroom teaching.