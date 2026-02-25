CTET answer keys delayed due to re-exam cancelation: Here's why
India
Still waiting for your CTET 2026 answer keys? You're not alone.
CBSE was expected to drop them by now, but a couple of Paper II exams got canceled at two centers in Vaishali district due to unavoidable circumstances.
The re-exams haven't happened yet, so the provisional answer key may be delayed until re-exams are conducted and all response sheets are received.
What this delay means for candidates
If you took the test, this delay could push back when you can check your answers, raise objections (which costs ₹1,000 per question), and even find out if you're eligible to teach in 2026.
No specific month has been announced (as of February 2026); final keys and results will be released after the re-exam and finalization of answer keys.