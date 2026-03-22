CTET February 2026 results expected soon--Check dates, how to download

The CTET 2026, held on February 7 and 8, saw a massive turnout; over 2.5 million candidates showed up across 132 cities and in 20 languages, setting a new record for the exam.

Answer key was released on March 12 The answer key was out on March 12 and students could raise objections till March 15.

Based on previous years, the final answer key should drop mid- to late March, with results expected by the end of March or early April.

How to check your scores Just head to ctet.nic.in, find the "CTET February 2026 Result" link, and log in with your application number and password or date of birth.

Your scorecard will show your roll number, category, section-wise marks (out of 150 MCQs, no negative marking), total score, and whether you qualified.