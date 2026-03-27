CTET February results to be out soon: Check updates

More about the exam

Candidates must secure at least 60% to qualify; a relaxation of five percentage points is provided for SC, ST, OBC and differently-abled candidates.

The CTET applies to candidates aspiring to teach Classes one to five (Paper I) and Classes six to eight (Paper II).

Once results are live, just log in with your registration ID and password to download your scorecard—it'll have all your details and section-wise marks.