CTET February results to be out soon: Check updates
India
If you took the CTET in February, keep an eye out: CBSE is about to announce the results any day now.
You'll be able to check your score on ctet.nic.in, and for many primary teachers, these results are key for getting promotions before the March 31 deadline.
More about the exam
Candidates must secure at least 60% to qualify; a relaxation of five percentage points is provided for SC, ST, OBC and differently-abled candidates.
The CTET applies to candidates aspiring to teach Classes one to five (Paper I) and Classes six to eight (Paper II).
Once results are live, just log in with your registration ID and password to download your scorecard—it'll have all your details and section-wise marks.