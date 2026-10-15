CTI urges Amit Shah to pause Delhi protests until Diwali
India
Delhi's Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to pause all protests in the city until Diwali.
With the Cockroach Janta Party's Tiranga March set for October 16, traders are worried it'll scare off shoppers right when they count on festival crowds for business.
CTI: Delhi markets lost ₹2,000 cr
After a recent protest on October 10, CTI says markets lost over ₹2,000 crore as business activity in Delhi's markets declined by nearly 70% over three days.
Since the Navratri-Diwali period was crucial for traders, with much of their annual business depending on sales during this period, traders say keeping things calm is more important than ever this season.