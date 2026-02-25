CTU VC removed for abusing students who asked for meals
CT University's Vice-Chancellor, Nitin Tandon, was removed from his post after allegedly abusing and threatening Kashmiri students who asked for Ramadan meals.
The incident sparked campus protests and drew strong criticism online.
Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi fired Tandon on Tuesday.
Pro-VC Simran Gill is now the interim head
Pro-VC Simran Gill is now the interim head while a magistrate-led investigation is underway.
According to Ludhiana's District Commissioner Himanshu Jain, the issue was resolved peacefully with help from police and local leaders, leading students to call off their protest.
PDP leader Mufti condemns incident, demands strict action
PDP leader Iltija Mufti condemned the incident on X, questioning if Punjab's Chief Minister supports such behavior.
She wrote, "Shocked that assaulting Kashmiris has been normalized even in a state like Punjab," and demanded strict action—not just lip service—against those responsible.