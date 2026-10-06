CUK students protest J Nandakumar invite over RSS ties
Students at Central University of Kerala (CUK) staged protests on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after J Nandakumar, national convener of Prajna Pravah, was invited to speak at a seminar marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.
Several student groups, including the Kerala Students Union and Muslim Students Federation, voiced concerns over his link with an RSS-affiliated organization and opposed his presence in the program.
Registered students stopped at CUK seminar
Things got heated when some registered students were stopped from entering the seminar, leading to arguments with security outside.
A university official claiming to be the Dean of Student Affairs said he was not aware why this happened and would have to ask the organizers of the program.
Police were stationed around the venue as students waved flags and chanted slogans, but there was a heavy police presence around the venue.